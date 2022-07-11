The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has released its 2022 schedule.

The Rainbow Wahine will begin the 2022 season on the road as part of the Texas A&M Invitational, opening up against the hosts at 6 a.m. HST on Aug. 26.

Following the Texas A&M Invitational, the Rainbow Wahine host the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge against Texas State, West Virginia and UCLA.

After two home games against USC, the Rainbow Wahine open their 20-game conference schedule on Sept. 23 against UC Davis.

The full schedule can be found here.