The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has released its 2022 schedule.
The Rainbow Wahine will begin the 2022 season on the road as part of the Texas A&M Invitational, opening up against the hosts at 6 a.m. HST on Aug. 26.
Following the Texas A&M Invitational, the Rainbow Wahine host the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge against Texas State, West Virginia and UCLA.
After two home games against USC, the Rainbow Wahine open their 20-game conference schedule on Sept. 23 against UC Davis.
The full schedule can be found here.