Hawaii women’s volleyball releases 2021 schedule

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has released its 2021 schedule.

After not playing in a game since Dec. 13, 2019, the Rainbow Wahine will return to the court with an Aug. 27 match against Fairfield at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Rainbow Wahine will also play a full Big West Conference schedule, which begins on Sept. 23 at UC Riverside. The Big West and Ivy League were the only two conferences to not have a women’s indoor volleyball season during the 2020-2021 academic year.

For UH’s full 2021 schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories