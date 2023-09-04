The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has cracked the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I WVB Poll rankings, checking in at No. 23.

Hawaii has not been ranked in the Top 25 since 2019.

The Rainbow Wahine are 4-1 through five matches in the 2023 season, including a weekend series sweep over USC.

Hawaii will remain home to host the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge against a trio of unranked teams in Liberty, Pepperdine and UCLA, beginning with Liberty on Thursday at 7 p.m.