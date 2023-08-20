The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was picked to finish in first place in the preseason Big West Conference poll.

Under head coach Robyn Ah Mow, the Rainbow Wahine have won three straight conference titles.

Led by returning starters Amber Igiede, Kate Lang and Caylen Alexander, who were all selected to the preseason Big West team, the Rainbow Wahine were a near-unanimous selection to finish first, while Long Beach State received the other vote for first. The Beach was voted third in the conference, while UC Santa Barbara was behind UH at No. 2.

Ahead of season opening weekend, Hawai'i women’s volleyball picked to finish first in Big West as Tayli Ikenaga continues program's standard of excellence on defense https://t.co/anAu197eZ4 🗒️ @c_shimabuku #HawaiiWVB #GoBows 🤙🏽 @HawaiiWVB pic.twitter.com/LaFbJhVthD — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 21, 2023

Hawaii’s begins its 2023 campaign with the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, beginning with Northwestern on Friday at 7 p.m. The ‘Bows will also play No. 9 Oregon and No. 13 San Diego.