With a chance to avenge its only conference loss of the season while remaining in the driver’s seat of the Big West standings, the Rainbow Wahine did both in a 16-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23 win over Cal Poly on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 19-6 overall and 16-1 in Big West Conference play. Friday’s win, combined with UC Santa Barbara’s loss on Thursday night to UC Davis, puts the ‘Bows firmly in control of the conference standings. Were UCSB to lose on Saturday at UC Riverside, UH would have a chance to clinch the outright title on senior night on Sunday.

After falling to the Mustangs in October, a spirited crowd of 6,036 watched as the Rainbow Wahine used multiple memorable runs to claim victory.

Cal Poly (16-12, 13-5), took the first set convincingly, but the ‘Bows were undeterred, jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the second set to eventually even the match.

A remarkable 14-0 in the middle of the third set gave the Wahine a brief 2-1 lead in the match. With Cal Poly holding a 20-15 lead in the fourth set, it appeared the match was headed towards a deciding fifth set, but the ‘Bows seized control with a 10-2 run to complete the win.

Next for Hawaii is its home finale on Sunday against Cal State Bakersfield, as lone senior Mylana Byrd will be honored afterwards. First serve is set for 5:30 p.m.