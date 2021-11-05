Hawaii women’s volleyball makes quick work of Cal State Fullerton in road sweep

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Cal State Fullerton 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 on Friday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 15-6 overall and 12-1 in Big West Conference play, while CSUF drops to 9-12 overall and 6-8 in conference.

The ‘Bows went on a 9-2 run to close the first set and rode the momentum from there. Brooke Van Sickle paced the Rainbow Wahine with a game-high 16 kills and 10 digs, while setter Kate Lang dished out a game-high 33 assists and 14 digs for a double-double of her own.

Haley Carmo had a team-high six kills for the Titans.

After winning their fourth straight game, UH concludes its road trip with a match at Long Beach State on Saturday at 4 p.m. HST.