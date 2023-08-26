In a win critical for its RPI in the coming months, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team earned a 27-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 victory over No. 13 San Diego on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 2-0 and has likely earned a Top 25 ranking regardless of how its weekend ends, while USD drops to 0-2

After edging Northwestern in five sets to open its season, the Rainbow Wahine pounced to a 2-0 lead against a Toreros squad that reached the national semifinals in 2022.

Middle blocker Amber Igiede led the way for Hawaii with a star performance of a match-high 18 kills, eight digs and four blocks.

Hawaii closes out its weekend at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with a 5 p.m. match against No. 9 Oregon (2-0), which will also serve as the tournament’s championship match.