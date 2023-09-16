The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out the Fight in the Fort with a 32-30, 25-23, 25-13 sweep over Florida State.

Hawaii closes out the weekend 2-1 and 7-4 overall after outlasting the Seminoles in a marathon first set and using that momentum to complete the sweep.

Florida State, meanwhile, drops to 5-6.

Caylen Alexander had her fifth consecutive double-double for Hawaii with 11 digs and a match-high 15 kills. For Florida State, Audrey Koenig had a double-double of her own with a team-high 14 kills and 10 digs.

Hawaii begins Big West Conference play on Friday against Cal State Bakersfield at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m.