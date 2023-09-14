The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team began the Fight in the Fort in Texas with a 25-27, 27-25, 25-15, 25-20 loss to host TCU on Thursday.

Hawaii falls to 5-4 for the 2023 season, while TCU improves to 5-4.

After taking the first set, the Rainbow Wahine led 24-20 in the second set but couldn’t take a crucial 2-0 lead, allowing the Horned Frogs to take the momentum.

Caylen Alexander had a team-high 21 kills for UH, while Melanie Parra had a match-high 27 kills with just three errors en route to a .453 hitting day.

Hawaii continues tournament play against Western Carolina on Friday at 9 a.m. HST.