Hawaii women’s volleyball falls on senior night to UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team fell to UC Santa Barbara 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After clinching the conference title on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine close out the regular season at 21-6 overall and 18-2 in Big West play. The Gauchos improve to 21-11 overall and 16-4 in conference play after sweeping the season series against the Wahine.

Brooke Van Sickle led Hawaii with a game-high 21 kills, while Kate Lang had a double-double of 13 digs and a match-high 46 assists.

Abrielle Bross had a team-high 16 kills, while libero Macall Peed stymied UH with a match-high 27 digs.

UH now awaits its NCAA Tournament pairing. The selection show will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. HST and will be televised on ESPNU.