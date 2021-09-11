Hawaii women’s volleyball falls in four sets to USC

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out nonconference play with a 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 loss against USC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

After beating the Trojans (4-4) on Friday night, the Rainbow Wahine dropped to 3-5.

With the match tied at one set apiece, the Rainbow Wahine were ahead 20-11 in the third set but lost the set after the Trojans stole the set with a 14-2 run. That momentum carried over to the fourth set, where the Women of Troy won the fourth set and the match.

Brooke Botkin had a double-double of 16 kills and 15 digs to lead USC, while UH’s Brooke Van Sickle had a double-double of her own with 12 kills and 11 digs.

The Rainbow Wahine open Big West Conference play with a match at UC Riverside on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. HST. Before that, UH has an alumnae and green/white scrimmage on Sept. 17 that will not count towards the team’s record.