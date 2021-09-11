Hawaii women’s volleyball falls in four sets to USC

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out nonconference play with a 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 loss against USC at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

After beating the Trojans (4-4) on Friday night, the Rainbow Wahine dropped to 3-5.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

With the match tied at one set apiece, the Rainbow Wahine were ahead 20-11 in the third set but lost the set after the Trojans stole the set with a 14-2 run. That momentum carried over to the fourth set, where the Women of Troy won the fourth set and the match.

Brooke Botkin had a double-double of 16 kills and 15 digs to lead USC, while UH’s Brooke Van Sickle had a double-double of her own with 12 kills and 11 digs.

The Rainbow Wahine open Big West Conference play with a match at UC Riverside on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. HST. Before that, UH has an alumnae and green/white scrimmage on Sept. 17 that will not count towards the team’s record.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories