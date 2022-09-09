The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team lost to its second future Big 10 Conference opponent on Friday night, falling 25-23, 24-26, 27-25, 25-20 on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine, who took the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center teraflex for the first time since a disappointing five-set loss to then-No. 23 UCLA last Sunday, fall to 2-5 for the 2022 season. Meanwhile, USC improves to 5-2.

Each of the first three sets were extremely competitive and each were decided by two points. After the Trojans took the first set, the Rainbow Wahine avoided an 0-2 hole with a 3-0 run to take the second set to even the match at 1-1. The Trojans got the edge in the third set after prevailing in deuces.

In the fourth set, UH staved off five consecutive match points but fell short.

For UH, Caylen Alexander had a double-double of 13 kills and 10 digs.

Meanwhile, setter Mia Tuaniga had a double-double of her own, pacing the Trojans with 38 assists and 14 digs, both teams highs.

The Rainbow Wahine and Trojans conclude their series on Saturday at 7 p.m.