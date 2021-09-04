Hawaii women’s volleyball falls in four sets to No. 19 Utah

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out play at the Utah Classic with a 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 loss to No. 19 Utah.

The Rainbow Wahine have lost three consecutive matches for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile, the Utes have improved to 5-0.

After losses to Utah Valley and No. 22 San Diego in consecutive days, the Rainbow Wahine closed out the Utah Classic with an 0-3 record.

On Saturday, Brooke Van Sickle led the way for the ‘Bows with 17 kills and eight digs. For Utah, Dani Drews led Utah with a match-high 19 kills and eight digs.

Hawaii will now head home for a pair of matches against USC, the first of which takes place at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday at 7 p.m.