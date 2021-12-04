Hawaii women’s volleyball eliminated from NCAA Tournament after sweep at Washington

The 2021 season has come to an end for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team.

After advancing to the Round of 32 with a five-set win over Mississippi State on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine were swept 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 against No. 15 Washington in Seattle on Saturday.

Hawaii’s season ends at 22-8, while the Huskies improve to 26-4.

The Rainbow Wahine hit just .134 against a stout Washington team, and no players for UH reached the double-digit mark in kills. Amber Igiede had a team-high eight kills, while freshman setter Kate Lang had team-highs in assists (19) and digs (8).

Claire Hoffman made her presence felt for Washington with a match-high 20 kills, while Ella May Powell had a double-double of 34 assists and 12 digs, which were both match highs as well.

Washington advances to the Sweet 16, where it will face No. 2 Texas in the Austin regional.

Despite having its season come to an end, Hawaii maintained a streak of 28 straight NCAA Tournaments in which it was eligible after winning its second straight Big West Conference championship last week.