The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was swept by Oregon 25-23, 25-12, 25-17 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, ending its 2023 season.

Hawaii completes its season 24-9, while Oregon (26-7) advances to play Purdue in the Sweet 16.

After rallying past Iowa State on Thursday, Hawaii faced a tall task in playing the hosts but took a commanding 19-12 lead in the first set, only to see the Ducks devastate the ‘Bows and take the first set without even getting to deuces.

The Rainbow Wahine could never recover from the first set as the Ducks breezed by the ‘Bows in each of the next two sets.

Caylen Alexander had a double-double of 13 kills and 10 digs for Hawaii but also had 10 errors. Meanwhile, in her final collegiate game, Amber Igiede had three blocks and four kills.

For Oregon, Morgan Lewis had a match-high 14 kills.

Hawaii completed its 30th consecutive NCAA Tournament after winning the Big West last weekend.