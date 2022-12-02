The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was eliminated by LSU in a 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif. on Friday.

Hawaii‘s 2022 season ends at 22-7 overall, with its 12-match winning streak coming to an end on Friday.

Meanwhile, LSU improves to 16-13 and will face the winner of the nightcap between Pepperdine and regional host Stanford.

On Friday, Hawaii struggled with a feisty LSU team that caused the Rainbow Wahine to make 32 attacking errors.

Riley Wagoner had a double-double of a match-high 20 kills and 17 digs for the Rainbow Wahine, while Kate Lang had a double-double of a match-high 47 assists and 10 digs.

For LSU, Sanaa Dotson led the way with a double-double of 16 kills and 18 digs, which were both team highs.