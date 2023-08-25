The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened its 2023 season with an 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7 victory over Northwestern on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After both teams traded set victories of 25-18 to begin the match, the visiting Wildcats took the crucial third set to send Hawaii on the brink of a devastating season-opening loss.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

But it was Hawaii who forced a fifth and deciding set and rallied for the victory in front of a crowd of 4,266, led by a balanced effort of 14 kills by Amber Igiede, 13 from Riley Wagoner, 12 from Caylen Alexander and 10 from freshman Tali Hakas, despite hitting .159 as a team.

For Northwestern, Gigi Navarette had a double-double of 11 digs and a team-high 17 kills.

Hawaii resumes play at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with a 7 p.m. match against No. 13 San Diego, which was swept by No. 9 Oregon on Friday.