Hawaii women’s volleyball edges Cal State Fullerton in five sets

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team edged Cal State Fullerton with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, 13-25, 15-10 victory on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 7-5 overall and 4-0 in Big West Conference play, while Cal State Fullerton drops to 4-7 overall and 1-3 in Big West games.

The ‘Bows cruised through the first two sets and even had match point at 24-23, but the Titans rallied back to take the set and dominated the ‘Bows in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth set. Despite the scare, UH rallied to win the fifth set to close out the match.

As she has all year, Brooke Van Sickle led the way for UH with a double-double of 21 kills and 19 digs, which were both match-highs. Additionally, freshman Kate Lang had a double-double of her own with 17 digs and a match-high 51 assists.

For Cal State Fullerton, Julia Crawford had a team-high 18 kills and 16 digs for a double-double of her own.

The ‘Bows will head back on the road to face UC San Diego on Friday. First serve is set for 4 p.m. HST.