The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was edged on the road 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 in five sets by Big West Conference leader UC Santa Barbara on Friday.

Hawaii falls to 12-6 overall and 5-2 in Big West Conference play, while the Gauchos jump to 18-2 overall and 8-0 in conference matches.

Despite winning the second and fourth sets, the Rainbow Wahine also squandered the first and third sets when each were tied at 20.

Michelle Ohwobete had a match-high 18 kills with 10 digs for UCSB, while Paula Guersching had a team-high 16 for UH in her best performance of the year.

Hawaii will turn around and play Cal Poly on Saturday at 4 p.m. HST.