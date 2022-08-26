The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened its 2022 season at Texas A&M on Friday with a narrow five-set loss, falling 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11.

With both teams tied at 6 in the fifth and deciding set, the Aggies surged ahead with a 6-0 run, e lead that proved insurmountable to the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawaii was balanced offensively, as five players reached double digits in kills, led by Riley Wagoner’s 21.

For Texas A&M, Caroline Meuth had a match-high 23 kills, while Logan Lednicky added 20.

Next up for Hawaii is a matchup against No. 6 Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. HST on Saturday.