In a contest between teams just outside of the Top 25 rankings, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team outlasted USC 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 17-25, 17-15 on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 3-1, while the Trojans drop to 1-3.

The Rainbow Wahine defeated the Trojans despite hitting .117 offensively. But the Trojans, who hit .193, had 19 service errors to Hawaii’s 7.

Hawaii almost swept the Trojans, serving while up 24-23 in the third set, but a 3-0 run by the visitors forced a fourth.

After breezing through the fourth set, USC turned the tables on UH and had match point in the fifth, serving with a 14-13 advantage. But blocks by Amber Igiede deined the Trojans a comeback victory, as Hawaii’s star player finished with 16 kills and eight blocks. Caylen Alexander added 13 kills with nine digs for a near double-double for UH.

Paced by Kate Lang & Caylen Alexander dropping aces early and Amber Igiede taking over late, Hawai'i women’s volleyball defeats USC in five set thriller https://t.co/J708iFPn8I 🗒️ @c_shimabuku #HawaiiWVB #GoBows 🤙🏽 @HawaiiWVB pic.twitter.com/6XBGLNSE4T — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 1, 2023

For USC, AVCA All-American Skylar Fields displayed her firepower with a match-high 26 kills.

Mia Tuaniga had a match-high 47 assists for the Trojans, while Kate Lang dished out 44 for the ‘Bows.

The Rainbow Wahine and Trojans will run it back on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game is designated as a “whiteout,” where fans are encouraged to wear white.