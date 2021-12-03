Hawaii women’s volleyball defeats Mississippi State in five sets in first round of NCAA Tournament

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11 victory over Mississippi State in Seattle on Friday.

Hawaii came out sluggish in the first set as the Bulldogs raced to a 19-9 lead en route to an easy set victory.

After Hawaii took the next two sets with ease, MSU took a close fourth set to set up a winner-take-all fifth set.

UH took the fifth set as well as the match to advance to the second round of the tournament, where it will face the winner of the matchup between Brown and host Washington, the nation’s No. 15 seed.

Big West Player of the Year Brooke Van Sickle and Kate Lang each had double-doubles for the Rainbow Wahine. Van Sickle had 16 kills and 23 digs, while Lang had 10 digs and a match-high 47 assists.

Additionally, middle blockers Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams contributed largely for UH, with Igiede having a team-high 18 kills while Williams added 12 kills and three blocks.

Gabby Waden had a match-high 20 kills for the Bulldogs.

Hawaii improved to 22-7, while Mississippi State’s season ends at 25-6.

