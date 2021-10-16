Hawaii women’s volleyball continues winning ways with sweep over Cal State Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out its homestand with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 sweep over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After sweeping Cal Poly on Friday night, the Rainbow Wahine maintained their winning ways as Brooke Van Sickle paced the ‘Bows with a double-double. Her 10 kills, 13 digs and four blocks were all tied for team highs. Additionally, setter Kate Lang had 33 assists and 13 kills for a double-double of her own. The Rainbow Wahine improved to 11-5 overall and 8-0 in Big West Conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Milica Vukobrat had a team-high nine kills for the Roadrunners (10-6, 3-5)

Next up for the ‘Bows is a conference road trip to California, starting with UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 7-1) on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.

Saturday night’s match also served as the final home contest without fans for the Rainbow Wahine. Starting on Oct. 29 against UC Davis, 500 masked fans that are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be permitted to attend.