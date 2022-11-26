Despite locking up the conference title a day prior, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team had one more regular season match and extended its winning streak to 12 with a four-set victory at CSUN on Saturday.

Hawaii closes out the regular season at 22-6 overall and 19-1 in Big West play, while CSUN ends its 2022 season 4-16 overall and 9-23 in conference matches.

Hawaii will await its NCAA Tournament opponent and site, which will be revealed during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. HST on ESPNU.

