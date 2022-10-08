Despite being pushed to extra points in the first two sets and losing the third, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team ultimately withstood a valiant challenge from UC San Diego, prevailing over the Tritons 27-25, 30-28, 23-25, 25-19 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 9-5 overall and 6-0 in Big West play, holding firm at the top of the conference standings. Meanwhile, UCSD drops to 8-10 overall and 1-5 in conference competition.

Riley Wagoner crushed a match-high 25 kills for the Rainbow Wahine, while freshman Caylen Alexander had a double-double of 16 kills and 14 digs. After usual starting libero Tayli Ikenaga was a late scratch due to a late injury, Talia Edmonds got the start in her place and registered a career-high 28 digs, along with six assists.

For UCSD, Ava McInnes had a team-high 22 kills.

The Rainbow Wahine head back to the California for a pair of conference road games, beginning with Cal State Bakersfield on Friday for a 3 p.m. HST first serve.