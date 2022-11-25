The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team won the Big West Conference with a dramatic five-set victory at UC Santa Barbara on Friday evening.

Hawaii improves to 21-6 overall and 18-1 in Big West Conference play, while UCSB drops to 20-10 overall and closes its 2022 Big West slate out at 16-4.

The 2022 season marks the third consecutive Big West title for the Rainbow Wahine, which earns the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. For Hawaii, its 29th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance during Sunday’s selection show.

Despite locking up the conference title, the Rainbow Wahine still have one regular season match remaining on Saturday against CSUN. First serve is set for 5 p.m. HST.

