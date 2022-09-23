The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team began Big West Conference play with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 sweep over UC Davis at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Hawaii improves to 4-5 overall, while UC Davis drops to 6-6 overall and 1-1 in Big West matches.

Hawaii, the two-time defending Big West Conference champions, are off to a 1-0 start in conference play.

On Friday night, Riley Wagoner led the way with a double-double of 12 kills and 11 digs, while Amber Igiede had 10 kills and four blocks. Meanwhile, setter Kate Lang dished out a match-high 37 assists for the Rainbow Wahine.

For UC Davis, no player reached the double-digit kill mark, but Demari Webb came the closest for the Aggies with eight.

Hawaii will return to the Stan for a quick turnaround against UC Riverside on Saturday at 7 p.m.