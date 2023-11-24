The University Hawaii women’s volleyball team advanced to the Big West Conference Tournament championship match with a 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 sweep over Cal Poly on Friday evening.

Hawaii improves to 22-8 overall and will face tournament host Long Beach State, which upset top-seeded UC Santa Barbara in the first semifinal.

Caylen Alexander had a match-high 15 kills for the Rainbow Wahine, while Riley Wagoner and Amber Igiede added 12 each.

Lizzy Markovska had a team-high 12 kills for the Mustangs (21-11).

First serve in the inaugural Big West Conference women’s volleyball tournament championship match between the ‘Bows and the Beach is set for 3 p.m. HST on Saturday on ESPN+. The winner will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.