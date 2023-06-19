The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team added another valuable piece to its 2023 squad, signing Youngstown State transfer Paula Guersching.

Guersching, who hails from Schwalbach am Taunus, Germany, was a two-time All-Horizon League performer.

In 2022, the outside hitter was an AVCA All-America honorable mention awardee, becoming the first player from the YSU program to do so.

Guersching was in the top five nationally in multiple statistical categories in 2022, including third in the country in kills per set (5.24) and points per set (5.87), and fifth in attacks per set (12.84) and total kills (576).

Hawaii’s 2023 season is set to begin in late August, though its schedule has yet to be officially released.