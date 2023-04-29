The University of Hawaii women’s tennis team won the Big West Conference women’s tournament on Saturday in San Diego.

The Rainbow Wahine defeated Cal Poly in the finals 4-2 to improve to 14-7 overall and punch a ticket into the NCAA Tournament.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

It is the third time in program history that the Rainbow Wahine have won a conference title en route to an NCAA Tournament bid. The ‘Bows also did so in 2012 and 2018. The 2023 NCAA Tournament begins on May 5.

—

As for the men’s team, the Rainbow Warriors fell to UC Santa Barbara 4-1 in the semifinals.