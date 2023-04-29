The University of Hawaii women’s tennis team won the Big West Conference women’s tournament on Saturday in San Diego.

The Rainbow Wahine defeated Cal Poly in the finals 4-2 to improve to 14-7 overall and punch a ticket into the NCAA Tournament.

It is the third time in program history that the Rainbow Wahine have won a conference title en route to an NCAA Tournament bid. The ‘Bows also did so in 2012 and 2018. The 2023 NCAA Tournament begins on May 5.

As for the men’s team, the Rainbow Warriors fell to UC Santa Barbara 4-1 in the semifinals.