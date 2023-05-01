The University of Hawaii women’s tennis team is Oklahoma bound.

The Rainbow Wahine, who won the Big West Conference championship over the weekend, will travel to Norman, Okla. to face the University of Oklahoma on Friday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Oklahoma (20-9) was selected as the No. 13 overall seed and will face Hawaii in the first round.

The winner of the Hawaii-Oklahoma matchup will face the winner of Washington (17-8) against Arkansas (12-11).

First serve between the Rainbow Wahine and Oklahoma will take place on Friday at a time to be determined.