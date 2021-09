The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team was walloped 7-0 by Washington State on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine (0-3-1) have yet to score during the regular season.

On Sunday, the ‘Bows took three shots, with one being on goal.

Bridget Rieken and Elyse Bennett each scored two goals for Washington State.

UH closes out its trip to the Palouse with a match at Idaho on Wednesday at 3 p.m. HST.