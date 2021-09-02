Hawaii women’s soccer routed by Gonzaga, 5-0

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team lost to Gonzaga 5-0 in Spokane, Wash., to begin its road trip in the Palouse.

Maddie Kemp, Kate Doyle, Sophia Braun, Darcy Woodward and Hannah Hale each scored for the Bulldogs (4-1).

For Hawaii (0-2-1), the Rainbow Wahine had two shots on goal but couldn’t capitalize.

The ‘Bows have not scored in three regular season matches.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a match at Washington State on Sunday at 10 a.m. HST.