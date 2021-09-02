Hawaii women’s soccer routed by Gonzaga, 5-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team lost to Gonzaga 5-0 in Spokane, Wash., to begin its road trip in the Palouse.

Maddie Kemp, Kate Doyle, Sophia Braun, Darcy Woodward and Hannah Hale each scored for the Bulldogs (4-1).

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

For Hawaii (0-2-1), the Rainbow Wahine had two shots on goal but couldn’t capitalize.

The ‘Bows have not scored in three regular season matches.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a match at Washington State on Sunday at 10 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories