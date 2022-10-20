The University of Hawaii soccer team rallied for a crucial 2-1 win over UC Riverside at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex on Thursday night.

Hawaii improves to 6-4-3 overall and 3-2-3 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside drops to 2-7-7 and 0-5-3 in conference matches.

UC Riverside scored first on Kameron Henry’s goal in the 15th minute, giving the Highlanders a 1-0 advantage that carried into the second half.

Bailey Faulker equalized the match in the 72nd minute, while Amber Gilbert’s sensational goal in the 80th aided the Rainbow Wahine in getting a crucial three points in the Big West standings. The ‘Bows are currently in fifth place in the conference standings. Six teams qualify for the Big West Tournament.

For UC Riverside, Kamehameha alumna Caela Kaio had eight saves.

Next up for Hawaii is its senior day on Sunday against Cal State Fullerton, which begins at 4 p.m.