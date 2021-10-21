Hawaii women’s soccer notches first win of season against UC Davis

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team earned its first victory of the season with a 2-1 victory over UC Davis on Thursday afternoon.

Kelci Sumida’s fifth goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie in the 85th minute, helping the Rainbow Wahine improve to 1-9-3 overall and 1-5-2 in Big West Conference play.

Eliza Ammendolia scored in the fourth minute of the match for UH, while Devyn Simmons tied the game in the 27th minute for the Aggies (9-8, 4-5).

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road match at Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday, the only team below the ‘Bows in the conference standings.

UH was already eliminated from the four-team Big West Conference tournament with a loss against UC Irvine last Thursday.