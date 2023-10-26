The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team fell to Long Beach State 4-2 in its regular season finale on Thursday afternoon.

Hawaii ends its regular season at 5-7-3 overall, including 4-5-1 in Big West Conference play.

Long Beach State stormed to a 4-0 lead on Thursday, a lead that proved to be insurmountable despite late goals from Amber Gilbert and Mia Foster.

Prior to Thursday, Hawaii had clinched a spot in the Big West Tournament for just the second time as a program.

Hawaii finishes the regular season as the 6 seed in the conference and will face 3 seed Cal Poly on Sunday on the road in the first round of the Big West Tournament at 11 a.m. HST.