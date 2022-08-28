The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team wrapped up the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff with a 1-0 victory over Nicholls State on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 2-1 for the 2022 season.

Combined with its 2-1 victory over Seattle on Thursday, the ‘Bows are on a two-match winning streak.

On Sunday, Krista Peterson scored for Hawaii in the 15th minute for the lone goal of the match.

UH had ample opportunity to score, with 21 shots, including seven on goal.

Lauren Marquez made one save for UH to earn the clean sheet.

Next up for the ‘Bows is a pair of road matches in Oregon, starting with Portland at 4 p.m. HST next Sunday.