After five successful seasons, Stephen Bidne has resigned as the University of Hawaii women’s golf head coach.

Bidne has accepted a position to become the associate head coach at the University of Kansas of the Big 12 Conference.

In the 2021-2022 season, the Rainbow Wahine had four tournament victories as a team, good for a program record. The team’s final win came at the Big West Conference Tournament in April, where the ‘Bows were co-champions with Cal Poly. The Mustangs ended up winning the BWT playoff to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Bidne, who took the job in 2017, has six tournament wins and six individual wins as a head coach under his name, the most in UH history. He was named the Big West Co-Coach of the year in his debut season, joining Hawaii after four years at Northern Colorado, his alma mater.

Hawaii Athletics has acknowledged that a national search will begin immediately.