The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team won its Big West Conference opener with a 59-49 victory at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

Hawaii, the two-time defending conference champions, improved to 4-6 overall, while CSUF dropped to 5-7 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Rainbow Wahine had a balanced scoring effort, getting points from eight different players, including a team-high 12 from Ashley Thoms, who hit her first four 3-point attempts and finished 4-5.

Fujika Nimmo had a game-high 17 points for Cal State Fullerton, sinking five of her 10 3-point attempts.

Hawaii will return home to face Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.