Hawaii women’s basketball wins conference home opener over Cal State Fullerton

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Olivia Davies (Courtesy Hawaii Athletics)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team edged Cal State Fullerton 49-47 in its Big West Conference home opener on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-3, 1-2 Big West) led 29-14 at halftime, allowing the Titans (1-8, 0-5) to sneak back into the game. CSUF had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead on the game’s final possession, but Bella Stratford’s mid-range jumper fell well short before the buzzer.

Only six players scored for the Rainbow Wahine, led by freshman Olivia Davies’ game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Anniken Frey had a team-high 16 points for Cal State Fullerton.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Both teams will meet again for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Saturday. The game will be closed to fans but will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories