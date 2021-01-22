Hawaii women’s basketball wins conference home opener over Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team edged Cal State Fullerton 49-47 in its Big West Conference home opener on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-3, 1-2 Big West) led 29-14 at halftime, allowing the Titans (1-8, 0-5) to sneak back into the game. CSUF had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead on the game’s final possession, but Bella Stratford’s mid-range jumper fell well short before the buzzer.

Only six players scored for the Rainbow Wahine, led by freshman Olivia Davies’ game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Anniken Frey had a team-high 16 points for Cal State Fullerton.

Both teams will meet again for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Saturday. The game will be closed to fans but will be televised on Spectrum Sports.