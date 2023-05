The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will hold a series of elite youth camps in June.

The camp costs $250 per player and is open to kids in grades K-12.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The first camp is from June 12-15, while the second runs from June 20-23.

Both camps will take place at Gym 1 and Gym 2 on the UH-Manoa campus.