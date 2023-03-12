The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is Baton Rouge bound.

After punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine were selected as the 14 seed in the Greenville 2 regional, where they’ll play at LSU on Friday.

Hawaii (18-14) won the Big West championship game on Saturday in dramatic fashion, as a 3-point play by Daejah Phillips with less than three seconds left gave the Rainbow Wahine the victory.

Tip-off time for UH’s game has yet to be announced.

