The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will face Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After clinching an NCAA Tournament bid by winning the Big West Conference outright on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine were given a 15 seed in the Wichita region and will travel to Waco, TX., for the Baylor subregion to face the second-seeded Bears.

Hawaii enters the tournament 20-9, while Baylor is 27-6.

Hawaii is playing in its sixth NCAA Tournament in program history, and first since 2016.

Baylor, which lost to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Sunday, has three national championships as a program, most recently in 2019.

The tipoff time for Friday’s game between the ‘Bows and Bears has yet to be announced. Stay with KHON2 as this developing story will be updated.