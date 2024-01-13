The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team lost its first Big West Conference game of the season, falling 66-58 to UC Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii fell to 7-7 overall and 4-1 in Big West games, while UC Riverside improved to 8-8 overall and 3-3 in conference.

Lily Wahinekapu and Olivia Davies scored 10 points each for Jordan Webster, the sister of former UH men’s guard Justin Webster, scored a game-high 28 points while going 6-for-9 from 3, while Matehya Bryant had a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Hawaii will return for a home game against Long Beach State on Thursday at 7 p.m.