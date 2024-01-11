The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team continued its hot start in Big West Conference play with a 56-49 road victory over UC Irvine on Thursday night.

Hawaii improved to 7-6 overall and 4-0 in conference play, while UCI dropped to 9-6 overall, including 3-2 in Big West tilts.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After a thorough team effort against Cal State Northridge on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine continued to play stellar defense, holding a team under 50 for the fourth straight game while extending its early lead atop the Big West standings. Hawaii had not beaten Irvine since the 2021-2022 season after going 0-2 against the Anteaters in 2022-2023 season.

Imani Perez had a career-high 17 points for the Rainbow Wahine, going a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, and was one rebound shy of a double-double, while Meilani McBee added 12 points. Meanwhile, point guard Lily Wahinekapu had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Hawaii will remain on the road and take on UC Riverside on Saturday at 4 p.m. HST.