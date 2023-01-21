The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team survived a late scare from UC Riverside but got back in the win column with a 55-51 victory on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 7-10 overall and 5-3 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside drops to 4-15 overall and 2-7 in conference games.

After falling to conference leader UC Irvine in overtime on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine rebounded by salvaging a victory to close out its current homestand. Lily Wahinekapu led the ‘Bows with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, which were all game highs. However, she also had a game-high six turnovers as the Highlanders pressed in the closing minutes in an attempt to get back into the game.

Matehya Bryant, Jordan Webster and Anna Blount each had 10 points for UCR.

Hawaii will next hit the road for a pair of games, beginning with UC Santa Barbara on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.