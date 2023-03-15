For the second straight year, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team earned its way to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big West Conference tournament.

And for the second straight year, the Rainbow Wahine got sent to face a national power.

After falling to Baylor in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the ‘Bows made the trek to the Bayou to face LSU, where they’ll face the Tigers on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine (18-14) are the No. 14 seed in the Greenville 2 Regional, while LSU (28-2), which started the year on a 23-game winning streak, is the 3 seed.

Tip-off between Hawaii and LSU is set for 11:30 a.m. HST on Friday. The game will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Honolulu.