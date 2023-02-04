The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team followed one of its worst offensive games of the 2022-2023 season with perhaps its best in a 80-58 victory over Cal Poly at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

On Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine (9-12, 7-5 Big West) scored just 47 points in a loss to UC Davis, including 2-for-23 from 3. On Saturday, the ‘Bows scored a season-high 80 points, going 29-for-53 as a team.

Five players scored in double figures for the Rainbow Wahine, led by Kallin Spiller’s game-high 19 points. UH also had 22 assists to 11 turnovers, led by points guard Lily Wahinekapu’s game-high seven assists with 10 points.

Cal Poly’s Oumou Toure had a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (6-14, 3-9).

Hawaii will hit the road for a pair of conference games, beginning on Thursday at 5 p.m. against UC San Diego. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.