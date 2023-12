The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team routed San Jose State 73-47 on Sunday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Three players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Wahine, led by Daejah Phillips’ game-high 17 points.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii improved to 3-5 for the 2023 season and will not host another game until a Big West game against Cal State Bakersfield on Jan. 4.

Next up for Hawaii is a road game against UCLA on Dec. 21.