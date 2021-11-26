Hawaii women’s basketball routs Eastern Illinois

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team routed Eastern Illinois 71-50 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii improved to 2-3, while Eastern Illinois fell to 4-1.

Amy Atwell scored a game-high 16 points for the Rainbow Wahine, while Nnenna Orji had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

For Eastern Illinois, Julia Bengston had a team-high 12 points.

The Rainbow Wahine will resume play at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown with a 2:30 p.m. game against Utah on Saturday.